Jones offered contract as Middlesboro superintendent Published 12:00 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Middlesboro Middle School principal Bill Jones has been offered a two-year contract to become the district’s superintendent starting July 1. (Photo courtesy Brian O’Brien)

The Middlesboro Board of Education voted to offer a two-year contract to William “Bill” Jones as superintendent during a special called meeting on Wednesday evening.

Jones is currently the principal at Middlesboro Middle School. The superintendent contract will be from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2027.

The motion was made byJoyce Hoskins and seconded by Mark Woods. They both voted in favor along with Board Chair Teresa Brown and Sarah Ausmus, who attended through Zoom. Board member Natasha Fuson voted no.

The motion also authorizes the board chair and board attorney to enter into contract negotiations and to return to the board with a proposed preliminary draft contract for review and possible approval at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.