BSCD looking to identify hit and run individual/vehicle Published 2:30 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the individual (the passenger) or the vehicle in the pictures in regard to a hit and run incident.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, June 5, a woman was run over at Casey’s gas station in Middlesboro. She was taken to the Middlesboro ARH Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle left the business traveling towards Middlesboro.

If you can identify the person or vehicle, please call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174 or message the Sheriff’s Department on Facebook. All information will be kept confidential.

*we understand the pictures are not the best quality, but tattoos on the forearms of the individual may be recognizable.