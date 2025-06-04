Lillian Faye Simpson golf classic raises record funds for student scholarships Published 4:13 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Neither thunder nor rain could stop the momentum behind this year’s Lillian Faye Simpson Golf Classic, held at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Cumberland. Hosted by the Southeast Education Foundation, the annual event raised a record-breaking $20,020—the largest total in its history—to benefit the Lillian Faye Simpson Scholarship Fund, with net proceeds totaling $18,770. All proceeds benefit the Lillian Faye Simpson Scholarship Fund, which provides essential financial assistance to SKCTC students pursuing their academic and career goals.

Despite inclement weather and a passing thunderstorm, 15 teams participated in this year’s tournament. WTUK 105.1 Wild Kountry Radio took first place, with Boots Stewart & VFW finishing second. Drew Chamberlin won the Closest to the Hole competition, and Steve Campbell claimed the Longest Drive.

“This event represents our commitment to student success,” said Tiffany Hampton, development officer at SKCTC. “The support we received helps ensure that more students can stay on track, complete their programs, and build better futures.”

SKCTC extends its sincere appreciation to the following sponsors for their generous support: Air Evac, American Business Systems, CBTS, Don’s Super Saver, Doss Fuelco, Dr. Bruce & Mrs. Barbara Ayers, EMCOR, Harris Insurance Agency, Harlan County Boys and Girls Club, Hearthside Bank, Honorable Kent and SKCTC Board of Directors member Jane Hendrickson, MCHC, Monticello Bank, S&S Services, and SEKRI.

Special thanks also go to Ronnie Cox of Cox Law Office for providing access to Sleepy Hollow Golf Course and to Don’s Super Saver for catering lunch for players and volunteers.

SKCTC will host its next fundraising tournament, Swinging Fore Student Success, on Thursday, June 20, at Indian Springs Country Club in Barbourville, Kentucky. Organizers are currently seeking sponsor leads in the Barbourville area to help support students attending the Knox Campus.

For more information about giving opportunities or to support upcoming scholarship events, please visit southeast.kctcs.edu/giving/index.aspx.