The Pastor’s Pen: Most advice is free, but not all of it is good Published 12:22 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

By Steven Temple

Contributing Columnist

When confronted with things in life we seek advice from others on what we should do. We look to their expertise or their history to see how we can navigate what we are facing. We look to different people along the path of life and take in pieces from this person or that person. Some offer their advice knowing what we are facing because they have been through the same situation.

We can seek advice when planning our education, navigating the workforce, how to overcome an issue, and even the type of marriage partner we are in search of. In all walks of our life we need guidance and direction. We need help answering the questions that we ponder. Some are solid while others we take as a grain of salt.

Depending on the circumstance that we face, that normally solidifies in whom it is that we seek this advice. We may run to our father for advice on working on our cars, a friend on what to use as bait as we fish, to a counselor when we face difficulties, and even the Pastor when we have a spiritual battle. All of these have their qualities, their good ideas, and solid advice that we can use.

Today, in this information at our fingertips era, we must cautiously navigate through the bombardment of information on every topic. We have found that over the last few years we have so many people that consider themselves experts. Many of them profess to be experts in many areas. However, a quick search will deem that they are no expert at all. Their opinion is not fact and we must be careful not to use the free advice they give.

The advice is free, but not all of it is good. Therefore, we must weed through the constant barrage of opinions and ideas and come to conclusions on our own. We must realize that just because it is on the internet, or on a social media page, does not deem it to be real or to be good. If we are not careful with tuning out we may find ourselves deeper in trouble than when we first began.

But there is a definitive source that we can go to. Just because we believe something to be true does not make it a fact. Just because we have heard something for years does not make it truth. Yet, within the pages of the Holy Word of God are the examples, the truth, the road map which we must follow, and the answers to everything that we face in this life.

Psalm 1 cautions us and deliberately warns us to not listen to the counsel of the world. Psalm 1 verses 1 and 2 give us the answer to where we must find this advice, this counsel, this direction for our lives. It states here, “BLESSED is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditate day and night.”

Why should we turn to the word of God? Joshua 1:8 says, “This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success.” It is through the word of God that we find our way, our being, our hopes, our desires, our life, and all of our answers. If we will consult God and His word in our life then we will see ourselves prosper above every circumstance and trial that we face and have good success.

Make sure today that when you consult advice that you begin and end with the Word of God. It will not steer you wrong in any way, shape, nor form. It will always guide you through every season of your life. Without it, you will find yourself accepting things that will take you in a different direction from where you want to be. Remember, most advice is free, but not all is good. However, the truth of God will remain when all else perishes away.

Pastor Steven Temple is the Pastor of The Church on the Hill in Rose Hill, VA. You can reach Pastor Steven at pastor.steven.temple@gmail.com