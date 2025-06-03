Middlesboro Schools honor MHS Band, Lady Jacket basketball team Published 12:21 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Middlesboro Independent Schools held a special assembly on May 15 in honor of the Middlesboro High School girls basketball team and marching band.

Interim Superintendent Jamie Johnson was joined at the event by School Board Chair Teresa Brown, Lady Jacket Head Coach Sally Adams and Band Director Suzanne Lee. As each individual’s name was called they were presented with a special plaque and remained on the stage at the Central Arts Auditorium for a group picture.

“Middlesboro Independent School District proudly recognizes the Lady Jacket basketball team for an exceptional season and the MISD band for their outstanding performances and school spirit throughout the year,” Johnson said in kicking off the event.