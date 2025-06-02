Pineville man arrested on sex offenses, woman charged for hindering capture Published 4:14 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Bell County deputies and Pineville Police conducted an investigation that led to the execution of a search warrant and the arrest of 35-year-old Randall Storms of Pineville Friday night.

His charges are in regard to sexual offenses against a minor under the age of 12.

Prior to the arrest of Storms at a Mary Street residence, officers were met by 53-year-old Mary Hunter, also of Pineville, who told them no one else was in the home. She also attempted to distract the deputies while Storms attempted to flee back into the residence. She was also arrested.

Both Storms and Hunter were lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

Randall Storms has been charged with kidnapping – minor, rape – 1st degree – incapable of consent – physically helpless, sexual abuse – 1st degree – victim under 12 years of age, terroristic threatening – 3rd degree, and procuring or promoting use of a minor by electronic means.

Mary Hunter has been charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension – 2nd degree, menacing, and disorderly conduct – 1st degree.

The Investigation is being led by K-9 Deputy Keith Fuson (with K-9 Steve), assisted by Deputy Hunter Luttrell, and Pineville Officer Patrick Brooks. Also assisting on scene were Sgt. Poindexter, Deputy Owens, and Chaplain Sanders.