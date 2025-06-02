Man arrested after fleeing checkpoint, running over deputy’s foot Published 4:16 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Bell County deputies were conducting a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint near the intersection of Highways 92 and 25E on Saturday night (May 31).

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Department, during the operation, 23-year-old Shane W. Ray of Middlesboro approached and was asked by K-9 Deputy Keith Fuson for his operator’s license. He stated he did not have one. He then claimed another name and that his license was suspended.

While the deputy walked to his cruiser to run the vehicle’s license plate, Ray pulled out at a high rate of speed from the scene, running over the foot of Deputy Chris Owens in the process. Deputy Fuson then attempted a traffic stop, and Ray refused, leading to a pursuit onto Highway 25E southbound.

During the pursuit, Ray swerved, causing Deputy Fuson to enter the median to keep the two vehicles from colliding. Deputies Churchwell and Owens, along with Fuson, were able to box Ray into the shoulder of the road, stopping him.

After the pursuit, a search incident to arrest revealed two baggies of Marijuana and $1956.00 in cash inside the vehicle.

Shane Ray was arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with operating on a suspended license, giving an officer false identifying information, fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer, assault – 2nd degree – police officer, and trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz.) – 1st offense. He was also served a fugitive from justice and a failure to appear warrant.

Deputy Chris Owens went to Pineville Hospital for treatment of injuries and was later released.