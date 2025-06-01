Arnett, McQueen help Lady Lions place 13th in state track meet Published 9:55 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

The Pineville Lady Lions placed 13th in the state in the Class A meet at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Ava Arnett was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Kadence McQueen was fifth in the high jump and long jump

Conner Brock and Randall Saylor were fourth in the Unified Shot and 2×50 relay.

Pineville competitors included:

Email newsletter signup

Ava Arnett: 100m, 4×1, 300h, 200m

Addison Arnett: 4×2, 4×1

Ella Lynch: 4×2, 4×1

Emmie Dishman: 4×2

Kaelyn Burnett: 4×2, 4×1

Kadence McQueen: High Jump, Triple Jump, Long Jump, 100h

Zak Brown: High Jump, Triple Jump, Long Jump

Riley Monhollen: Triple Jump

Sebastian Kyle: High Jump

Connor Brock: 2×50, Mixed Shot Put

Randall Saylor: 2×50, Mixed Shot Put

Haleigh Carnes: Alternate

Madison Johnson: Alternate

Kaylynn Gilly: Alternate