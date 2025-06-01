Arnett, McQueen help Lady Lions place 13th in state track meet

Published 9:55 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

By John Henson

Photo by Chrissie Brassfield Pineville's Kadence McQueen was fifth in the high jump and long jump during the Class A state track meet last week.

 

The Pineville High School participants in the Class A state track meet are pictured.

Pineville’s Sebastian Kyle competed at the Class A state track meet last week.

The Pineville Lady Lions placed 13th in the state in the Class A meet at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Ava Arnett was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Kadence McQueen was fifth in the high jump and long jump
Conner Brock and Randall Saylor were fourth in the Unified Shot and 2×50 relay.

Pineville competitors included:

Ava Arnett: 100m, 4×1, 300h, 200m
Addison Arnett: 4×2, 4×1
Ella Lynch: 4×2, 4×1
Emmie Dishman: 4×2
Kaelyn Burnett: 4×2, 4×1
Kadence McQueen: High Jump, Triple Jump, Long Jump, 100h
Zak Brown: High Jump, Triple Jump, Long Jump
Riley Monhollen: Triple Jump
Sebastian Kyle: High Jump
Connor Brock: 2×50, Mixed Shot Put
Randall Saylor: 2×50, Mixed Shot Put
Haleigh Carnes: Alternate
Madison Johnson: Alternate
Kaylynn Gilly: Alternate

