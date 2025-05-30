Local runner completes Kentucky Derby Marathon Published 10:32 am Friday, May 30, 2025

In a stunning display of perseverance and dedication, local runner Brant Hoskins crossed the finish line of the Kentucky Derby Marathon in Louisville, Kentucky on April 26th.

Brant , a 22 year old from Middlesboro, has dedicated the past several months to intense training, fueled by the desire to achieve a personal goal. He completed the 26.2 miles in a time of 3 hours 29 minutes.

Big shout out to Redmond Chevrolet for sponsoring him in the race. Brant says he is currently training for another marathon in September in hopes of qualifying for the Boston Marathon on April 20, 2026.