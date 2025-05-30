Lady Lions place 13th in Class A state track championships
Published 10:32 am Friday, May 30, 2025
The Pineville Lady Lions placed 13th in the state in the Class A meet at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Ava Arnett was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Kadence McQueen was fifth in the high jump and long jump
Conner Brock and Randall Saylor were fourth in the Unified Shot and 2×50 relay.
Pineville competitors included:
Ava Arnett: 100m, 4×1, 300h, 200m
Addison Arnett: 4×2, 4×1
Ella Lynch: 4×2, 4×1
Emmie Dishman: 4×2
Kaelyn Burnett: 4×2, 4×1
Kadence McQueen: High Jump, Triple Jump, Long Jump, 100h
Zak Brown: High Jump, Triple Jump, Long Jump
Riley Monhollen: Triple Jump
Sebastian Kyle: High Jump
Connor Brock: 2×50, Mixed Shot Put
Randall Saylor: 2×50, Mixed Shot Put
Haleigh Carnes: Alternate
Madison Johnson: Alternate
Kaylynn Gilly: Alternate