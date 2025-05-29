Middlesboro athletes competing in Class A state track meet at UK

Middlesboro is competing this week in the Class A state track meet at the University of Kentucky. The boys finished 24th out of 47 teams and the girls were 33rd out of 44 teams.Team members include, from left: Aiden Larew, Joseph Killion, Taraji Brooks, Thalia Partin, Alyvia Wilson, Leah Spencer, Ava Spencer, Brent Thompson, Jacob Tinnel, Kameron Delph, Colby Lawson, Billy Choron and Deandre Lightfoot.
Brent Thompson, Kameron Delph, Aiden Larew and Joseph Killion took fifth in the 4 x 400 with a time of 3:31.99.
Joseph Killion finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.13.
Thalia Partin placed sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.86
Brent Thompson placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.41