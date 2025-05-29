Published 8:08 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Linda Garrison Hamlin, 80, of Pineville, passed away on Monday, May 26, 2025, at Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born in Jenson on January 17, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Brodis and Edna Smith Garrison. Linda was a believer in the Pentecostal Faith, and she loved crafting and collecting things. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Grant Hamlin; son, Michael Hamlin; and a host of brothers and sisters. Linda is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Ruth Hamlin; sister and brother-in-law, Diann and Steve Morgan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Benjamin and Billie Garrison and Sam and Sharon Garrison; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral services will be at 5:00 PM on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Jo Grubbs and Rev. Jackie Smith presiding. Burial will be at12:00 PM on Friday at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Hamlin Family. We invite you to view and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com. Linda Garrison Hamlin 1945-2025