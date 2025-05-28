The Pastor’s Pen: Check Engine Light Published 11:37 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

By Steven Temple

Contributing Columnist

One of the most annoying things that appears in our vehicles is that dreaded check engine light. This light does not give us a specific part that needs checked but can be one of a number of things. It could be something major or it could be as simple as the gas cap is not tight. Many times we just ignore it.

When we look to purchase a used car this light is almost always on. The owner usually tells us it is this sensor or that sensor and it doesn’t affect anything. We believe them with no questions asked because we are conditioned to it from our own experience. Is that wise? If it is, consider me a wise man as I have trusted their words. I have even had the check engine light on in my own truck for going on 5 years or so and have not investigated it any further as it hasn’t affected the performance in any manner whatsoever. I forgot what the original cause of it was at this point. Now, my brother, on the other hand, can not stand for it to shine and will have the shop repair or correct whatever it is in order to not be annoyed by this light.

Many times this light will not change any of the functionality of our vehicle. It will continue to operate and maneuver just as it did before the light came on. There are other times that when this light appears that trouble comes at that very moment. Usually in the form of something drastic and of urgent repair. Depending on the suddenality of the light determines whether we ignore or repair.

As I pondered on this check engine light I could not help but to wonder how many warning lights in our spiritual lives that we ignore. We know that something isn’t right, that we are not doing right, that we have lost our connection with the Lord, that we have erred from our ways, yet, we try to proceed even with the warning, or the check engine light, trying to get our attention. At what length are we willing to ignore this before we do something about it?

The Apostle Peter gave attention to this very thing in 2 Peter Chapter 1. Peter was writing to the church in this chapter and in verse 10 it says, “Wherefore the rather, brethren, give diligence to make your calling and election sure: for if ye do these things, ye shall never fall:”. In my terms Peter was saying to us, we have to do whatever we have to do in order to make sure nothing keeps us from making Heaven our eternal home. Peter said be diligent. Using diligence is careful and persistent work or effort. We have to maintain our souls in order to keep things from breaking down.

When that spiritual check engine light comes on, and we know when it does, we must deal with whatever it is that we need to deal with. Whether we have to correct things, get rid of things, fix things, restore things, whatever is necessary, we must do. We can not ignore it and expect our relationship with the Lord to be as strong as it was if we grow distant from Him.

We may skirt by when our vehicle check engine light comes on. There may be no loss of performance or maneuverability that comes but when that spiritual light comes on we know the difference. No one has to point it out to us. We can feel it, see it, and hear it without anyone else noticing. We may be able to cover it with tape for those around us to not notice but we know exactly what is under it. Dear readers, is your spiritual check engine light on? Deal with it today before you find yourself on the side of the spiritual road with no help in sight.

Pastor Steven Temple is the Pastor of The Church on the Hill in Rose Hill, VA. You can reach Pastor Steven at pastor.steven.temple@gmail.com