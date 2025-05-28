Published 2:54 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Norma (Jean) Slinker Wilder, 94, of Gotha, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 26, 2025, at Winter Garden Health and Rehabilitation Center, with her loving family by her side. Norma was born on November 26, 1930, in Barren County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Spurgeon & Louie Annie (Gentry) Slinker. Norma was the loving wife of Ray Wilder for 67 years until his passing in March 2017. Norma was above all a loving wife and mother, a Blue Bird Leader, she worked as an accounting clerk, a member of Page Environmental Projects (PEP) and awarded the title of Kentucky Colonel. Her favorite past time was quilting and gardening. Norma was devoted to her family to the point of researching and writing up family histories for the family records. A Christian, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she wanted to be remembered as a happy person, thankful for God’s saving grace. Norma is survived by her children, Bernice Wilder Zaidel, Debra Wilder Stermen (David) and Christopher Wilder (Tammy Longbons). A proud grandmother and great-grandmother to ten grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren. Norma is preceded in death by her parents Spurgeon Slinker & Louie Annie Gentry Slinker Sprinkle, husband Ray Wilder and son Paul Wilder. Sister’s G. Annell Slinker Akers (Richard) and E. Lavon Slinker Moore Birge (Don) and brother’s Dallas Slinker (Donna Carter), Donald Slinker (Edith). Memorial Service to be held at First Christian Church in Morgantown, Indiana in July 2025. Norma’s funeral arrangements are in the caring guidance of Winter Oak Funeral Home and Cremations. 1132 E. Plant St. Winter Garden, FL 34787. Norma (Jean) Slinker Wilder 1930-2025