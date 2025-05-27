Published 8:28 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lynne Blair Smith Coughlin, who left us on May 23, 2025, at the age of 86. Born on May 13, 1939, Lynne touched the lives of many with her kindness, wisdom, and unwavering spirit.

Lynne was born in Harlan, Kentucky to Kirby Smith, Jr. and Juanita Greene Smith, and raised in Middlesboro, Kentucky. She attended Converse College and the University of Kentucky where she majored in Speech and Drama. While at the University, Lynne, a mezzo soprano, was cast in the title role of “Carmen” at the Guignol Theatre. Following graduation, she became a soloist at the St Louis Municipal Opera Company. This was the beginning of her lifelong career in music.

She was married to Charles Coughlin in August, 1961. Lynne dedicated over 50 years to a career in opera and musical comedy in the greater Miami area. She has appeared as soloist with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Symphony Chorus, the Broward Youth Symphony Orchestra and the United States Air Force Chorus. Lynne performed on the South Florida circuit with the Florida Family Opera Singers and with Broadway Musicals on Tour. Lynne was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Over the years she served on the church vestry, converted the name of the Episcopal Church Women to The Guild and was its leader for several years. Lynne was the choir’s lead alto and the Church’s favorite lay reader.

Lynne, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Burmah Elizabeth and Charles Coughlin. She is survived by her brothers: Kirby Smith III and his wife Donna, of Middlesboro, and Wilson Vance and his wife Kay, of Harrodsburg; her sons: Brian and his wife, Bridget of Jacksonville, Florida and Shawn and his wife Rhaena of Tallahassee, Florida and grandchildren: Connor, Charles, Cormac and Maeve. Lynne is survived by nieces: Meredith Smith and Kristen Kearns and nephews: Kirby Smith IV, Jordan Smith and Justin Smith.

Lynne’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and dedication. She wanted to be remembered as a lady, a good mother and a lover of people and music. Her memory will forever be cherished by her family, friends, and the countless lives she touched.

A celebration of Lynne’s life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, May 31, 2025 at St Mary’s Episcopal Church in Middlesboro. Lynne’s spirit will continue to live on through the love she imparted.

Rest in peace, Lynne Blair Smith Coughlin. You will be dearly missed, and your legacy will endure in the hearts of all who knew you.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Lynne Smith Coughlin.

