Gracie Conway crowned 2025 KMLF Queen Published 2:14 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

1 of 6

Gracie Conway, representing Murray State University, is the 2025 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Queen.

Originally from Paducah, she is the daughter of Clint and April Conway and the granddaughter of Debbie and Yogi Trice. She was escorted by Karsen Starks.

Having grown up about as far away from Pineville as you can be and still be in the state of Kentucky, Conway had never experienced the festival. After last weekend, she’s become one of its biggest fans.

“Just being able to experience this community and their generosity and open arms, it is truly a tradition unlike any other and it’s so rare. I saw faces in the room (Sunday) that I talked to all weekend long and just seeing that their hearts are full of so much joy and gratitude for me — I am so humbled and cannot express how much it means to me,” Conway said. “I did not think it would be this important but Pineville holds a very special place in my heart.”

She said that hearing her name announced backstage before the Queen’s Court enters Laurel Cove was completely unexpected.

“I had no idea that was going to happen,” Conway said. “I called my mom the night before and told her I couldn’t wait to come back next year because this has been such a good experience. The first thing I thought was I can’t wait to tell my mom that we get to come back and we have a reason to come back. I was very shocked.”

Among all the great memories and relationships she made over the weekend, Conway said Saturday’s parade stands out as her favorite event.

“That’s not something that I would have expected to say, but the parade was definitely one of my favorite parts. Just seeing everybody from the community come out and cheer for you — they don’t even know me or where I’m from or anything — but they were cheering me on and they were so excited to see me out there,” she said. “You also get to explore the town and see all of the people who make it such a special place.”

Conway has graduated from Murray State and will be going to Auburn University to study Veterinary Medicine.

The queen’s coronation was held Saturday afternoon at Pine Mountain State Park’s Laurel Cove Amphitheater. Gov. Andy Beshear was unable to attend, but he was represented by Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins, who had the honor of crowning Conway as the queen.

“It’s great to be in Pineville for the Mountain Laurel Festival. What a tradition — the class of this festival, the pageantry of this festival is really, really special,” Adkins said.

Other award winners were announced during Sunday’s Queen’s Breakfast. The 2025 KMLF Queen Miss Photogenic is Skylar Elizabeth Partin of the University of Cumberlands. Her escort Brady Corder was named Best Escort. Miss Congeniality is Brylie Kate Pennington from the University of Pikeville.

State Rep. Adam Bowling served as the Master of Ceremonies while Pre-Coronation entertainment was provided by Hannah Watson accompanied by Jerry Winchester. The Bell County High School JROTC color guard raised the flags as Jennie Nolan sang the National Anthem.