Burnett’s four-hitter powers Bobcats past Knox in regional Published 2:33 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

A strong performance on the mound by junior Blake Burnett helped Bell County advance to the semifinals of the 13rh Region Tournament on its home field with a 4-2 win over Knox Central.

Burnett gave up only one earned run as he pitched a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Cooper Brock led the 15-10 Bobcats at the plate with a double and single. Ayden Smith singled twice. Jackson Walters added a double. Joseph Brigmon, Brayden Carroll and Holden Clark had singles. Smith, Brock, Walters and Brigmon drove in one run each.

Bell County will play Corbin in the second semifinals on Tuesday around 7:30. Harlan will meet Whitley County in the first semifinal at 5.