Burnett’s four-hitter powers Bobcats past Knox in regional

Published 2:33 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

By John Henson

Photo by Danny Vaughn Bell County junior Blake Burnett pitched a four-hitter Monday as the Bobcats advanced in the 13th Region Tournament with a 4-2 win over Knox Central.

Photo by Danny Vaughn
Bell County’s Carson Walters led off first base during 13th Region Tournament action Monday.

A strong performance on the mound by junior Blake Burnett helped Bell County advance to the semifinals of the 13rh Region Tournament on its home field with a 4-2 win over Knox Central.
Burnett gave up only one earned run as he pitched a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Cooper Brock led the 15-10 Bobcats at the plate with a double and single. Ayden Smith singled twice. Jackson Walters added a double. Joseph Brigmon, Brayden Carroll and Holden Clark had singles. Smith, Brock, Walters and Brigmon drove in one run each.
Bell County will play Corbin in the second semifinals on Tuesday around 7:30. Harlan will meet Whitley County in the first semifinal at 5.

Email newsletter signup

You Might Like

Print Article