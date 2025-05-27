94th Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival, an ‘unmatched tradition’ Published 2:20 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

1 of 7

The city of Pineville celebrated the 94th Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival over Memorial Day weekend. It’s the longest running and most tradition rich festival in the state.

From Thursday evening’s opening ceremony highlighted with a great show from Shenandoah and opening act Tim Goodin, to the coronation of a new queen on Saturday afternoon and all of the parade, carnivals, crafts, dinners, receptions and hospitality in between — this year’s festival certainly lived up to its theme of “Unmatched Tradition.”

Nicholas Fugate served as this year’s KMLF General Chairman. He thanked all of the committees as well as the entire Pineville community for making the festival a success.

“First I want to thank the Lord for a beautiful weekend filled with love for our neighbors. This is not a chairman effort, it’s a committee and a whole community effort so thank you to everybody who helped to make it all possible,” he said during his speech at Sunday’s Breakfast. “All week I’ve said how lucky I was because of the weather and everything else. I can confirm it wasn’t luck. I started thinking about my grandmother and when we would say we were lucky she would remind us that ‘No, you’re blessed.’ I truly am blessed and I want to thank my grandmother for her guidance through my younger years and aunt Jennfer for her guidance as well.”

He also thanked his brother, Mayor Shawn Fugate II.

“I love him to death. He’s worked so hard to get downtown ready for us,” Fugate said.

Gracie Conway, representing Murray State University, was crowned as the 2025 KMLF Queen

“Just being able to experience this community and their generosity and open arms, it is truly a tradition unlike any other and it’s so rare,” she said. “I did not think it would be this important but Pineville holds a very special place in my heart.”

The queen’s coronation was held Saturday afternoon at Pine Mountain State Park’s Laurel Cove Amphitheater. Gov. Andy Beshear was unable to attend, but he was represented by Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins,, who had the honor of crowning Conway as the queen.

Fugate praised the candidates at this year’s festival.

“We’ve been around a lot of groups and this one ranks way up there. You all are so nice, so beautiful and you all have fulfilled what it means to be a Mountain Laurel candidate and queen,” he said to them. “Thank you for making this a seamless weekend.”

Sunday morning Fugate presented several awards to those who have worked through the years to keep the festival running smoothly. David Combs was presented the Carolyn B. Brooks Award and Rheagan Redmond was presented the Outstanding Service Award. On Saturday at the Director’s Dinner, Kristy Nelson Burnett was presented the Norman Chrisman Award by Ed Wilson.

Also Sunday morning, Fugate presented outgoing KMLF Association President John Combs with a special plaque that he read.

“In grateful appreciation to John Mason Combs for your exemplary leadership, unwavering dedication and passionate service as the President of the 93rd and 94th Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival. Your commitment to tradition, community and excellence has left a lasting legacy and inspired all who follow,” Fugate read. “Thank you John.”

Combs closed by saying there would be a 95th and 96th president and he hopes we’ll all be here watching the 115th and 120th festival.

“But there will never be one that’s enjoyed it as much as I have,” he said.

Friday evening Combs had the honor of crowning Miss Ava Grace Arnett, representing Pineville High School, as the 2025 KMLF Princess.

Friday afternoon ARH sponsored the Queen’s reception at the home of Trampas and Jennie Nolan.

Saturday’s festivities started with a 5K run/walk through downtown Pineville and an al fresco breakfast at Presbyterian Field hosted by Pineville Community Hospital followed by the Gala Parade down Kentucky Avenue with grand marshal Miss Kentucky Chapel Tinius.

Saturday night the new queen was celebrated with a grand march and grand ball in the old PHS gym with music by the Momentum Party Band of Atlanta.