Howard wins pitchers’ duel in opening round of regional Published 9:47 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

CORBIN — Rachel Howard doesn’t usually need a lot of support when she’s in the circle for the Pineville Lady Lions. Her 2-1 win Monday over Harlan County in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament is the latest example.

The Lady Lions collected only one hit, an RBI single by Isabella Adams in the second inning, against Harlan County ace Alexis Adams, but Howard made it work. The junior left-hander scattered six hits while striking out 15 and walking only one.

“If you have a good pitcher like we do, she can keep you in a lot of games,” Pineville coach Robert Daniels said.

Adams struck out 15 in her one-hitter but gave up seven walks. Three of those walks opened the second inning before Adams’ hit. Adams hit Monica Whitehead with a pitch with two outs for the other Pineville run.

“Lexie pitched well. We still have to work on getting those walks down, but she came in and we knew it would be a pitchers’ duel,” Harlan County coach Shelby Burton said. “I thought we left too many runners on base. We didn’t capitalize on some opportunities, but I thought our kids gave a good effort.”

“We’ve been struggling hitting. We stay in the cage. We’re known as ‘cage crushers’ but we’d like to transfer that to the field we’d be doing great,” Daniels said. “Isabella has been in a slump but she came through at a big time.”

Harlan County left runners on base in four innings but couldn’t come up with a clutch hit until eighth grade third baseman Raegan Landa blasted a pitch over the fence in left in the seventh inning for the only HC run. Aly Sherman had two hits from the leadoff spot. Landa also added a single. Halanah Shepherd and Kendall Brock added one single each.

The Lady Bears put together three hits in the fifth inning but came up empty when Landa was thrown out trying to steal before Brock and Sherman followed with hits.

Harlan County played without senior shortstop Madison Blair, who Burton said was injured. Eighth-grade catcher Jaylin Robinson missed the game because of a school trip. Third baseman D’Anna Cook is no longer with the team.

The Lady Bears finished the season at 11-17 but will lose only two seniors from Monday’s lineup.

“We also have some eighth graders who will push for playing time. They just have to come in here and work,” Burton said. “Every single year at Harlan County High School, I will make the most competitive schedule I can to make us a regional contender.”

Pineville will advance to face North Laurel in the semifinals on Tuesday.

———

Harlan County 000 000 1 — 1. 6. 0

Pineville 020 000 x — 2. 1. 2

Adams and Burton; Howard and Slone. WP — Slone. LP — Adams.