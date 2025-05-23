Local pup inspires fundraiser after medical scare Published 10:15 am Friday, May 23, 2025

If you’ve spent any time around Natalie Ely, chances are you’ve heard about Iggy. She’s not just Natalie’s dog — she’s her shadow, her road trip buddy, her squirrel-chasing, beach-loving, sunbathing best friend. With a big personality packed into a small frame, Iggy has been bringing smiles to faces all around the Tri-State for years.

But behind that wagging tail and spunky spirit, Iggy has been quietly battling a serious, ongoing illness.

For the past three years, Iggy has struggled with chronic gastrointestinal issues, most notably a condition called hemorrhagic gastritis—a painful and potentially dangerous illness that has led to numerous emergency veterinary visits. Despite the efforts of her dedicated care team, the underlying cause has remained unclear. Earlier this spring, Iggy had a particularly alarming episode where she stood over her water bowl, clearly wanting to drink but unable to do so. Recognizing the urgency, Natalie rushed her to the Animal Emergency & Specialty Center of Knoxville, where Iggy was admitted to the ICU for a three-night stay. It was a harrowing time for Natalie and for the many people who know and love Iggy.

“She’s been through a lot, and we’ve had some scary moments,” Natalie shared. “But Iggy’s a fighter, and she’s still got so much light in her.”

Now out of the hospital and back home resting, Iggy still has a long road ahead. She’ll continue with treatment under the care of specialists and her trusted veterinary team. To help ease the financial burden of ongoing care, Captured Moments Photography & Art Studio is stepping in with a special event that turns compassion into creativity.

Paint for a Cause: A Benefit Class for Iggy will be held on Saturday, June 14 at 11:00 AM at Captured Moments’ studio, 607 Oak Avenue Suite B New Tazewell, TN, Tennessee 37825. The cost is $40 per person, with all profits going directly to Iggy’s medical care. Attendees will create a one-of-a-kind floral painting featuring Iggy’s own paw prints — a keepsake of love, hope, and the unbreakable bond between pets and their people.

“This isn’t just a painting class,” says Frances Hensley, owner of Captured Moments. “It’s a way for our community to show up for someone — and some-puppy — who’s really special.”

As Iggy’s journey continues, her story has sparked something more — a desire to give back. The emotional and financial toll of navigating an undiagnosed illness in a beloved pet can be overwhelming, especially with complex gastrointestinal conditions like Iggy’s. While still in the early stages, Natalie hopes to create an initiative that helps other pet parents facing similar challenges. The vision includes providing support for unexpected veterinary expenses, fostering community, and contributing to research on canine GI illness. If Iggy’s story can bring comfort or hope to even one family, her journey will have made a meaningful impact.

Natalie wants to thank the many hands that have helped Iggy through her journey so far — especially Animal Emergency & Specialty Center of Knoxville, where Iggy was recently hospitalized, and her primary care team at Russell Veterinary Services. She also extends heartfelt thanks to Animal Urgent Care Tri-State and Five Rivers Pet Emergency Hospital for stepping in during moments of crisis over the course of 3 years.

“This community has wrapped its arms around us,” Natalie said. “I can’t say thank you enough.”

Spots for the painting class are limited, so early registration is encouraged. To reserve a seat, message Captured Moments Photography & Art Studio on Facebook or call 865-278-7998.

Additional donations for Iggy’s care are welcome and deeply appreciated.

Let’s fill the room with color, kindness, and a whole lot of love for Iggy. Join us to make a difference — one paw print at a time.