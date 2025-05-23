Green Dragons working through adversity with district victory Published 8:40 am Friday, May 23, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

Coming into the 52nd District Tournament as the favorite after a 6-0 regular season, the Harlan Green Dragons are trying to get healthy while defending their title. They took the first step Thursday with a 12-2 five-inning win over Middlesboro in the opening game of the tournament at Harlan County High School.

Two of the Dragons’ top players have been slowed by injuries lately, but Luke Luttrell was back in the lineup as a designated hitter as he battles an elbow injury and Baylor Varner moved from short to first base as he recovers from an ankle injury.

“Baseball is a lot like life. You’ll get punched, and you have to punch back,” Harlan coach Lee Freyer said. “We’re going through some tough times. True character reveals itself in the face of adversity, and that’s what we tell the boys all the time. No matter what happens, we have to keep pushing forward. They are getting healthier every game. I’m pretty happy with it.”

Chris Rouse and Jared Moore each had two singles for the 15-12 Dragons. Jake Brewer and Eli Freyer added doubles. Brody Owens, Luttrell, Varner and Jaxson Perry had singles.

Moore started on the mound, giving up two hits with one strikeout and no walks over 1 2/3 innings. Brewer allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks over 3 1/3 innings.

“We hit the ball really well early in the game,” Freyer said of the Dragons’ six-run first inning.

Colt Bayless led the 1-15 Jackets with two singles and several nice plays at shortstop. Joseph Killion, Mitchell Capps, Malachi Coots and Emmitt Butler had one single each.

Coots gave up 12 runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts and five walks over four-plus innings on the mound. Bayless struck out one and walked three as he recorded one out in the fifth inning before Harlan ended the game via the mercy rule.

Harlan will play Bell County in the district finals on Friday at 6:30.

———

Middlesboro 002 00 — 2. 6. 4

Harlan 630 12 — 12. 10. 1

Coots, Bayless (5) and Capps; Moore, Brewer (2) and Rouse. WP — Brewer (3-0). LP — Coots.