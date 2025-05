McQueen signs with UCU track & field Published 11:46 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Pineville senior Kadence McQueen signs her national letter of intent to join the track & field team at Union Commonwealth University as her mother Jackie Sturgill, grandmother Amanda Collett and Pineville Superintendent look on. McQueen is one of the top long jumpers in the region and among the top high jumpers in the state of Kentucky. (Photo by Jay Compton)