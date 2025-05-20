Lady Bears break out of slump with victory over Middlesboro Published 8:47 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

With only seven runs over their last six games, the Harlan County Lady Bears’ struggles on offense had become as much mental as physical.

That’s why Harlan County coach Shelby Burton had to breathe a sigh of relief after watching her Lady Bears break out of the slump in a 7-1 win Monday over Middlesboro in the first round of the 52nd District Tournament.

“That’s something we’ve truly had to reset,” Burton said. “We’ve seen a lot of good pitchers and a lot of good teams this season, and it’s easy to get down on yourself when you’re not hitting the ball. We’ve worked hard the last few weeks, and I hope we’re peaking at the right time.”

Harlan County sophomore left-hander Alexis Adams had grown accustomed to little offensive support during the slump and more than did her part Monday with a 13-strikeout, one-walk three-hitter as she overpowered the 6-18 Lady Jackets.

“Lexi pitched 2-0 games (losses) against Jackson County and Clay County the last couple of weeks as she worked her way back from an injury,” Burton said. “She has a lot of fight within her that will make us a lot better.”

Aly Sherman led the 11-15 Lady Bears on offense with a double. Jade Burton, Halanah Shepherd, Adams, Aviya Halcomb, Raegan Landa, Jaylin Robinson and Kendall Brock added singles.

Abney Allen singled twice for Middlesboro. Lily Partin had an RBI triple.

Sherman opened the game with a double and scored the game’s first run on Shepherd’s two-out hit.

Aviya Halcomb and Jaylin Robinson each reached on errors in the second inning with Halcomb scoring on an errant throw when Robinson hit. Grounder to third. Brock’s RBI single pushed the lead to 3-0.

Middlesboro broke through for a run in the fifth as Addison Lucas walked and courtesy runner Addison Seigler came home on Partin’s triple.

The Lady Bears batted around in the bottom of the fifth to take control as Middlesboro went through three pitchers. Burton, Adams, Halcomb and Landa had hits in a four-run inning.

Harlan County will play Harlan on Wednesday at 5:30 in the district finals.

———

Middlesboro 000 010 0 — 1. 3. 4

Harlan County 120 040 x — 7. 8. 1

Lawson, T Partin (2), Larew (5), T. Partin (5), L. Partin (5) and Ingram; Adams and Robinson. WP— Adams (7-8). LP — Lawson.