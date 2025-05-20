Ingram signs to cheer at LMU Published 11:45 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Middlesboro senior Alexis Ingram recently signed to cheer at Lincoln Memorial University.

“I’m really excited. It’s a big opportunity for me and I’m excited to continue my education at LMU, I know they have a very good nursing program,” she said. “I’m really proud of myself. I’ve just trusted God the whole time and I know he helps me through it all.”

Ingram has been a standout catcher for the Lady Jacket softball team over the past four years, but had cheered all through middle school before moving to Middlesboro.

Email newsletter signup

“I wanted to focus on softball all through high school. I continued to love softball and I had a passion for it, but I knew I had to lay down the cleats at some point so I wanted to get that over with because I know it’s going to be hard for me,” Ingram said. “I wanted to do something in college and I think I can get back into loving cheer again.”