Crater of Hope Recovery Walk a huge success

The Crater of Hope held its annual Recovery Walk on Saturday at the Middlesboro City Parking Lot. Hundreds turned out for the four-hour event, which included informational booths from several agencies including ARH, UNITE Bell County, Stand in the Gap, Winds of Change, Southeast Community College, Spero Health, Workforce Solutions, Celebrate Recovery, Life Church, the Veterans Center of East Tennessee, SEKRI, and the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Free screenings were available for HIV and Hepatitis-C. The event also featured live music and guest speakers sharing their stories of overcoming adversity as well as a kids area with inflatables, volleyball and crafts. (Photos by Alycia Rhymer)