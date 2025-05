Bargo signs to play softball at Lindsey Wilson Published 11:47 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Pineville senior Baileigh Bargo signed last week to play softball at Lindsey Wilson. She was joined by her mamaw and papaw Charlotte and Calvin Vaughn along with PHS softball coaches Melissa Howard, Callie Harris, Robert Daniels, Robbie Landrum and Shelby Whitt. (Photo by Jay Compton)