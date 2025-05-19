Local McDonald’s manager honored with prestigious award Published 12:28 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

McDonald’s of Appalachia is proud to announce that a local General Manager has been honored with the prestigious Outstanding General Manager Award. This award is presented annually to a select group of General Managers who demonstrate exceptional leadership. Only 10% of General Managers across the entire United States receive this award.

The Outstanding General Manager in Middlesboro is Mary Lasley.

An Outstanding General Manager makes sure their restaurant operates smoothly, with attention to detail in areas like food quality, speed of service, and cleanliness. They maintain a high level of customer service and ensure that guests have a positive experience. And, an Outstanding General Manager has the ability to motivate and lead a team while fostering a positive work culture. These managers have set an example for others to follow within the McDonald’s system.

Email newsletter signup

To be eligible for the award, a General Manager must have at least one year of experience and be a graduate of Hamburger University, McDonald’s global operations training and leadership development program in Chicago.

“This group of managers have truly exemplified what it means to lead with integrity and passion,” said local Owner/Operator John Faris Jr.. “Their ability to inspire their team, drive performance, and create a positive atmosphere for both employees and customers makes them incredibly deserving of this recognition.”