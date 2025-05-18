Bobcats edged by South in pitchers’ duel to close season Published 10:04 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

Bell County pushed one of the 13th Region’s top teams to the wire with a 2-1 loss to visiting South Laurel to close the regular season Thursday.

Joseph Brigmon, a junior right-hander, gave up only two hits and one earned run over 6 1/3 innings, with seven strikeouts and five walks. Blake Burnett struck out two batters in the final inning.

Burnett led the Bobcats on offense with two singles and an RBI. Cooper Brock had a double. Brayden Carroll, Holden Clark and Jackson Walters added singles.

Bell County rolled to a 12-2 win Wednesday over Barbourville as Burnett led the Bobcats with three hits. Walters, Brock and Brigmon had two hits each, with Walters and Brigmon each driving in three runs. Ty Mays, Hunter Fuson, Clark and Alex Creech added one hit each.

Brock gave up one unearned run on no hits in 3 2/3 innings, with six strikeouts and three walks. Logan Greene allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and five walks in 2 1/3 innings.

The 13-9 Bobcats will play Harlan County on Tuesday in the 52nd District Tournament at Harlan High School.