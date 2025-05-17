Former HCHS star back home to lead ARH Trent Noah Pro Camp Published 6:14 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

At some point during the 2024 state tournament, Trent Noah went from being a very good high school basketball player to a mountain legend as he helped lead the Harlan County Black Bears to a state runner-up finish. He earned all-state honors for a second straight year and then earned a scholarship offer to the University of Kentucky.

After an impressive freshman campaign with the Wildcats, Noah has become a statewide celebrity. Ninety children from around eastern Kentucky were at the Harlan County High School gymnasium to enthusiastically greet and work with Noah during the ARH Trent Noah Pro Basketball Camp.

“It’s a blessing to be able to come back here and give back and give a free opportunity to these kids,” Noah said. “I couldn’t do it without my support system and all the sponsors that made this possible. To be able to be here and know there is no cost for admission or anything like that makes it extra special. It’s come full circle because I was once in their shoes wanting to learn from a Kentucky basketball player and now I can give back to them. When I was a kid living in Harlan, I went to ARH and now I get to partner with them. It’s cool I get to represent them and we can do this together.”

Roy Milwee, a Harlan County native who is the chief ambulatory officer for ARH, participated in the press conference alongside Noah.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our neighbors in the London-Somerset area,” said Milwee when asked about the storm damage the night before in other parts of eastern Kentucky. “At ARH we’re a community-based non-profit organization. We’re all family, and we’re happy to be here and participate and be part of Trent’s journey. He has great character and represents ARH and eastern Kentucky very well. He represents eastern Kentucky and the state of Kentucky in a great way. ARH is proud of him and what’s he’s doing by giving back to the community the way he does. Part of our mission is to give back as well.”

Noah played a key role for the Wildcats off the bench under first-year coach Mark Pope and gained more playing time as the year progressed. Noah admits playing for Kentucky is not exactly what he expected.

“I don’t think you can get ready for what Kentucky can bring you,” he said. “It’s the craziest and greatest place in the world for Kentucky basketball. To have the privilege of wearing a Kentucky uniform — you think you know what it means but you really don’t know what it means until you live it out and do it. It exceeded expectations for sure.”

Pope has indicated that Noah’s role could change next season and encouraged him to add some weight.

“We’ll see how it plays out,” Noah said. “I want to get bigger, stronger and faster. That’s the ultimate goal, and I will spend a lot of time working on that. At the end of the day, it’s basketball and you have to put the ball in the basket.”

Noah’s former HCHS teammates, including his cousin and all-stater Maddox Huff, were instructors for the camp as two Harlan County players led a group of campers through numerous drills with Noah moving around the gym to work with campers at each station

“I remember when I was their age, and we had to drive up to Lexington and pay a lot of money to go to the Kentucky basketball camps,” Noah said. “To have it my hometown with no charge is really cool. It wouldn’t be possible with so many great people around me with ARH and the other sponsors. They are the ones who made it happen. There are so many talented kids in this gym. I’m just happy to be here. To have my former teammates here to help me is special. We’re like a big family.”