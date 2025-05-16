Yellow Jackets place third, Cats finish fourth in SEKC meet Published 9:32 am Friday, May 16, 2025

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Writer

Middlesboro’s boys finished third overall in the Southeastern Kentucky Conference meet Tuesday with 131.50 points. The girls were fifth with 63 points.

Joseph Killion led Middlesboro’s boys, winning the 400-meter dash. Billy Choron won shot put.

Killion, Brent Thompson, Kameron Delph and Aiden Larew won the 4 x 400-meter relay.

Killion placed second in the 100- and 200-meter dash.

Delph finished second in the 800-meter run.

In the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, Thompson placed second.

Choron was third in discus.

In the 4 x 100-meter relay, Deandre Lightfoot, Vincent Smith, Colby Lawson and Jacob Tinnel were third.

Thompson, Smith, Tinnel and Lawson placed second in the 4 x 200-meter relay.

In the 4 x 800-meter relay, Delph, Larew, Gavin Sherman and Chandlier Cox finished third.

To lead Middlesboro’s girls, Alyvia Wilson, Ava Spencer, Leah Spencer and Thalia Partin won the 4 x 200-meter relay.

Partin was second in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200-meter dash.

Emily Lambert finished third in the 300-meter hurdles.

In the 4 x 100-meter relay, Partin, Taraji Brooks, Ava Spencer and Leah Spencer were second.

Pineville’s girls placed fourth with 104.50 points. The boys finished sixth with 45 points.

To lead Pineville’s girls, Ava Arnett won the 200-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles. Kadence McQueen won long jump and triple jump.

Ella Lynch, Addison Arnett, Kaelyn Burnett and Ava Arnett won the 4 x 100-meter relay.

Ava Arnett finished third in the 100-meter dash.

McQueen finished second in the 100-meter hurdles.

In the 4 x 200-meter relay, Lynch, Burnett, Addison Arnett and Emmie Dishman were second.

Burnett, Addison Arnett, Madison Johnson and Tilly Hoskins finished third in the 4 x 400-meter relay.

Connor Brock led Pineville’s boys, winning shot put.

Zak Brown placed second in triple jump and third in long jump.

In high jump, Sebastian Kyle was third.

Bell County’s boys finished fourth with 64.50 points. The girls were sixth with 43 points.

To lead Bell County’s boys, Kaleb Miller placed second in shot put.

Randall Davis finished third in the 100-meter dash.

Jasmine Vasby was third in discus to lead Bell County’s girls.