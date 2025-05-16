Scott’s perfect game sends Bell to blowout of Williamsburg Published 8:53 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

The Bell County Lady Cats head into the postseason riding a hot streak, capped by a 15-0 rout of Williamsburg in three innings Thursday.

It was the sixth win in nine games for the Lady Cats, who take an 11-13 record into a first-round matchup against Harlan on Monday in the 52nd District Tournament.

Adyson Scott pitched a perfect game with three strikeouts and got plenty of support on offense from Bell’s 12-hit attack.

“Finishing the season by winning six of our last nine games says everything about the heart and resilience of this team,” Bell County coach Kristan Saylor said. “These girls showed what it means to grow, to fight and to come together when it mattered most. I couldn’t be prouder of how we ended playing our best softball at the right time. We are a young team, but we’ve proved you can never count us out.”

Seventh-grader Tristan Saylor drove in four runs with a homer and two singles. Alexus Lawson, Jayda Boating and Scott each added two singles. Madelyn Fuson had a double. Aubrie Womack and Addison Maiden chipped in with singles.

Bell lost an 11-9 district slugfest on Tuesday against visiting Middlesboro.

Saylor again led the Bell offense with a triple and double. Scott, Maiden, Fuson and Womack added two singles each. Laryssa Matthews and Raeghan Moyers had singles.

Scott gave up 11 runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and nine walks.

No statistics were available for the Lady Jackets.

Bell County fell 10-0 on Monday at Corbin as Danni Foley pitched a perfect game with 11 strikeouts in the five-inning game.