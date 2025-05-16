MEDIC Regional Blood Center to Kickoff Summer with a Cookout Published 10:15 am Friday, May 16, 2025

WHO:

MEDIC Regional Blood Center

WHAT:

Summer Kickoff Cookout

WHEN:

May 19 – 23

Grilling will take place from 11 am to 4 pm daily.

WHERE:

Monday:

Athens Donor Center

Food City Asheville Hwy/Greeneville

Tuesday:

Crossville Donor Center (across from Cumberland Medical Center)

UT Regional Sevierville

Wednesday:

Ailor Avenue Center

Farragut Center

Food City Tazewell

Harlan Medical Center

Thursday:

Ailor Avenue Center

Farragut Center

Kingston Gravel Pit

Food City Western Plaza Newport

Friday:

Lowe’s LaFollette

Scott Appalachian Industries

WHY:

Memorial Day Weekend is known as the unofficial kickoff to summer, and MEDIC is

Preparing for the increase in blood product demand by hosting a Summer Kickoff Cookout

from May 19 – 23.

Donors will receive a Special Edition Cookout T-shirt, automatic entry to win a 4-Pack of

tickets to a Knoxville Smokies game, and coupons to Denton’s, Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s,

and Papa John’s. First-time donors will receive a $25 e-gift card!

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org , via the MEDIC app, or by calling

865-524-3074. Walk-ins are welcome.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals and air medical transport services across 23 counties. MEDIC services Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event. Donated blood takes at least three days to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC help community members in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.

