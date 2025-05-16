Howard tosses 4-hitter as Lady Lions shut out Middlesboro Published 12:49 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Rachel Howard pitched a four-hitter with 15 strikeouts and only one walk as Pineville won 2-0 on Wednesday at Middlesboro.

Howard also led the the Lady Lions on offense as she singled twice, as did Rayanna Maidon and Baleigh Bargo-Vaughn. Addison Slone added one hit. Slone and Bargo-Vaughn each drove in runs.

No statistics were available for Middlesboro.

———

The Lady Lions coasted to a 29-5 win Thursday at Thomas Walker, Va.

Maidon led Pineville on offense with a double and two singles with four runs scored and three RBI. Slone and Howard each added a double and single with Slone driving in four runs and scoring four. Malley Smith and Jaycee Caldwell singled twice each. Shawna Elliott had a double. Bargo-Vaughn and Kameran Evans added one single each. Monica Whitehead was hit by pitches four times and scored four runs.

Elliott gave up five runs on four hits in two innings. Whitehead pitched one shutout innings.

The 16-5 Lady Lions close the regular season Friday at Whitley County.