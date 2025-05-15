2 Middlesboro Elementary teachers receive Golf4Grants funding Published 2:21 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Congratulations to Middlesboro Elementary School educators Anna Wilson (left) and Kirstin Vaughn (right) along with Golf4Grants Director Scott Ballard (center). Wilson’s grant will use folder games to sharpen independent reading skills. Vaughn’s grant will establish a non-fiction library tailored to meet the reading needs and curiosity of 3rd grade students. Each grant will reach over 80 students each year. Ballard, a 1982 MHS graduate, started Golf4Grants 10 years ago to help fund creative and innovative additions to Middlesboro classrooms. Each year he runs a fundraising golf event at Wasioto Winds with the Middlesboro Alumni & Friends group. (Photo submitted)