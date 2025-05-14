SKCTC names Dr. Lee Harrison as president Published 2:54 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

CUMBERLAND, Ky. — Following a national search, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System has named Andrea “Lee” Harrison, Ed.D., as the next president of Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College. A longtime advocate for the Appalachian region, Dr. Harrison will officially step into the role on July 1.

For the past year, Harrison has served as SKCTC’s chief advancement officer and dean of advancement and public relations, where she leads institutional fundraising, strategic communications, community engagement, and manages a grant portfolio totaling $11 million. She also serves as executive director of the Southeast Education Foundation.

“I’m excited to announce Dr. Harrison’s selection. She brings a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing the Appalachian region, along with a strong commitment and appreciation for its rich culture,” said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles. “Her proven leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand educational access, workforce training and economic development throughout the region.”

Before joining SKCTC, Harrison spent more than two decades at Milligan University in various executive and academic roles, including vice president for enrollment and marketing and associate professor of communications. She has also worked in enrollment strategy and marketing for colleges and universities across multiple states.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to serve this college and community,” Harrison said. “I believe deeply in the life-changing power of education and the importance of preparing students for meaningful work and engaged citizenship in our Appalachian region. I am committed to building on our legacy of excellence and working alongside our faculty, staff and community partners to expand opportunity and impact.”

Harrison currently serves on the Benham Schoolhouse Inn Board, the One Harlan County Board, and the Harlan Cub Scout Pack 149 Committee. She also volunteers with Tri-Cities Main Street and the Southeast Kentucky Hiking Club.

She holds a doctorate in higher education leadership and a master’s degree in organizational communication from Regent University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in communication from Milligan University. She has completed executive education programs at Vanderbilt University, Bryn Mawr College, and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Her curriculum vitae is available online: https://southeast.kctcs.edu/presidential-search/andrea-harris-cv.aspx

SKCTC serves approximately 3,500 students across six campuses in Cumberland, Harlan, Middlesboro, Pineville, Barbourville (Knox Campus), and Whitesburg, offering over 50 programs at the associate degree, diploma, and certificate levels.

Myers McRae Executive Search and Consulting assisted with the search.