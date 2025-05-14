Local KMLF Princess candidates announced Published 11:26 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

You can support our local Princess Candidates: Marli SuzAnn Hacker, representing Bell County High School; Kylie Alexis Ingram representing Middlesboro High School; and Ava Grace Arnett, representing Pineville High School as they participate in the 94th Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival, May 22nd – 25th.

Join them for the crowning of the 2025 KMLF Princess at the Princess Coronation held Friday, May 23rd at 8:30 p.m. in the Pineville High School Gymnasium, located on Laurel Street in Pineville, KY.

In addition to the Princess Coronation, the festival features quality crafts and concessions, a 5K run, and carnival around the Pineville courthouse square.The KMLF weekend kicks off Thursday evening, May 22nd at the Pineville High School Gymnasium with Shenandoah and guests. Saturday morning will begin with the Gala Parade at 10 a.m. and the crowning of the 2025 KMLF Queen at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater at 2:00 p.m. More information on events can be viewed at http://kmlf.org