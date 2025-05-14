Elks provides scholarships to 2 MHS students Published 11:24 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Middlesboro Elks Lodge #119 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently presented two $5,000 scholarships to two graduating seniors from Middlesboro High School’s class of 2025, one to a boy and one to a girl. These scholarships recognize outstanding students who have demonstrated remarkable academic excellence and leadership skills.

The Elks are grateful for the opportunity to help support these students’ educational journey through the scholarships and have no doubt that they will continue to excel and make valuable contributions to their academic communities and beyond.

The winner of the $5,000 scholarship for girls was Hannah Faith Green who will attend Pikeville College studying optometry. The boy’s winner of the $5,000 scholarship was Elijah Barton who will enroll at the University of Kentucky majoring in Computer Science.

Elk’s Vice President Shannon Carpenter presented the scholarships during the Awards Ceremony at the high school on May 7th.