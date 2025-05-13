Middlesboro Holiday Inn Express wins 10th straight Torchbearer Award Published 12:07 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is proud to recognize the Holiday Inn Express Middlesboro, KY team as Torchbearer Award recipients for their 2024 accomplishments. Holiday Inn Express Middlesboro is celebrating their 10th consecutive year of excellence in receiving the award.

“Your commitment to hospitality, excellence, and teamwork has truly set a high standard. From ensuring seamless operations to providing warm and memorable experiences. It’s because of your dedication that Holiday Inn Express Middlesboro continues to be a place where guests feel valued and at home,” a release from IHG said.

Carla Brown, the general manager of the Holiday Inn Express in Middlesboro thanked everyone from the owners to the past and present staff for making the awards possible.

“To our owners, thank you for your leadership and vision in creating an environment that fosters growth, service, and success. To our managers both past and present, your guidance and support empower the team to consistently deliver outstanding service to every guest,” she said. “Each of you plays a vital role in our success, and I truly appreciate the energy, creativity, and perseverance you bring to our shared goals. Your efforts do not go unnoticed.

“I am incredibly grateful to be part of such a remarkable team, and I look forward to our continued success together.”