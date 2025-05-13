Middlesboro business wins SBA state and national awards Published 12:09 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Solid Steel Solutions of Middlesboro was recently named as the winner of both the Kentucky and national award for Rural Excellence of the Year by the Small Business Administration. Another southeastern Kentucky business, Cornett Farm Fresh of London, was named Kentucky Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year.

Both companies are clients of Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation and have utilized a variety of loans and technical assistance.

“We’re proud of how these companies have persevered and are making a difference in their communities,” said Jerry Rickett, president and CEO of Kentucky Highlands. “We also appreciate the partnership with the Kentucky Small Business Administration, its collaboration and services it provides to support job creators in our region and throughout the Commonwealth.”

Solid Steel has a 20,000 square-foot facility in the Whitmer Industrial Park in Middlesboro and 14 full-time employees.

“We’re so excited that we’ve won two SBA awards—one at the state level and one at the national level,” President & CEO Missy Carter said. “I want to give a huge thanks to Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation for being there from the very beginning—not just with financing but also with the technical support we needed to grow. Your dedication means the world to us.

“And a massive thank you to our team. These recognitions reflect the hard work, dedication and grit of our entire team. We’re proud to represent our industry and grateful for the opportunity to keep building stronger futures—one weld, one cut, one solution at a time.”

In this competitive industry, Solid Steel has made a name for itself, particularly for the excellent customer service it provides for repair and reworking of highwall mining coal auguring equipment throughout eastern Kentucky, western Virginia and West Virginia. Carter also is leading efforts to diversify Solid Steel’s client base to include other industries.

The company has come a long way. When it was in turmoil, Carter, who was one of the original employees, kept the business going. She started as a secretary, then became office manager before her current role leading the company.

KHIC supplies a line of credit for Solid Steel to give them flexibility and also provides management and technical assistance.

From flooded to honored – Cornett Farm named Kentucky Women-Owned Business of the Year

Less than 3 years ago, the Cornetts’ farm faced difficult times because almost a foot of rain fell, and its river bottom land in Laurel County was flooded. About 70 percent of their crops were impacted.

Fast forward to 2025, and Cornett Farm Fresh was named Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year in Kentucky by the Small Business Administration.

“Being chosen for this award is such an honor,” said Rhonda Cornett, owner and operator. “Since I began this business in 2020, we have faced many challenges including a worldwide pandemic, flood, road construction and more, so to be recognized for this award means more than you could imagine. I am truly grateful.”

Rhonda and her husband, Brent, primarily sell their peppers, eggplant, summer squash, cucumbers and zucchini on the wholesale market with the produce ending up in stores such as Walmart and Kroger. The farm also grows significant quantities of tomatoes, sweet corn, strawberries, beans and many other vegetables, which are sold through its Cornett Farm Fresh store in London.

After the flooding, Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation was able to provide the Cornetts with a lower interest rate and an operating line of credit to fill the gap until crop insurance applications were reviewed.

“The way that Kentucky Highlands really wanted to know our operation and know us helped find the best option for us,” Rhonda said. “It’s not just a quick fix. It will help us for years to come. We don’t just have a lender. We have a partner.”