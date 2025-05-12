Puckett signs with Union Published 7:31 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Cameron Puckett picked the perfect time to find his way to Pineville for his final year of high school after three years at Berea.

Puckett fit in perfectly with a senior-dominated squad and contributed 9.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for the 22-10 Lions, who enjoyed one of the best seasons in school history with 13th Region All “A” Classic and 51st District titles and a win over Clay County in the 13th Region Tournament before falling in the semifinals to South Laurel. The Lions tied their second best run in the postseason in school history with only the 1973 team that lost in the regional finals topping their accomplishments.

“Cam is a high energy young man who meant a lot to our team and program,” Pineville coach Brad Levy said. “He had a strong senior season and was a key part to our team success this season. He came up clutch for the team in some big moments this year. We are incredibly proud of him for earning this opportunity at Union, and we are excited that he will still be in our back yard so we can follow along closely in his next chapter.”