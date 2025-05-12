Mark Woods Dooley, 75

Published 11:47 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Mark Woods Dooley, age 75, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2025. Born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, Mark proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps after graduating from high school. Following his military service, he built a distinguished career in Coal Sales spanning nearly three decades after settling in Richmond, Virginia, where he was a resident until 2024. Mark was a man of integrity, faith, and unwavering dedication to those he loved. An avid fisherman, he found joy and peace spending time on his Grady White boat in the bay. His passion for golf made him a beloved member of the Brandermill Country Club, where he enjoyed countless afternoons with friends in The Trouble Room. A lifelong Kentucky Wildcats fan, Mark never missed watching a game. Mark embraced life’s adventures through travel, particularly cherishing vacations spent by the water with his family. Those who knew Mark will remember him for his wisdom and guidance, his mentorship, and his steadfast integrity. He lived his faith through action, demonstrating daily how to prioritize family and dedicate oneself to caring for others. His legacy of love, service, and compassion will continue through the many lives he touched. Mark was preceded in death by his father Edward Dooley, mother Mary Dooley, and sister Casey Dooley. As one of twelve siblings, he leaves behind a large and loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kathy Brooks Dooley; son Edward Brooks Dooley and wife Alex, and their sons Jack, Finn, and Shep; daughter Amanda Dooley Griffin and husband Eric, and their daughters Emma and Sophie; son Lucas Woods Dooley and wife Donna, and their daughters Ruby and Birdie; along with numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends whose lives were enriched by knowing him. A celebration of life will be held in Point Clear, Alabama on June 19, 2025 at The Wash House Restaurant. An additional celebration of life will take place in Richmond, Virginia at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sarah Cannon Fund to support people living with cancer. Adios Carlos. Mark Woods Dooley 1949-2025