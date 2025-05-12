Jackets end 12-game losing streak with win over Pineville Published 10:00 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Middlesboro broke a 12-game losing streak to open the 2025 season with a 15-5 win Tuesday over the visiting Pineville Mountain Lions.

Junior right-hander Colt Bayless allowed only one earned run over six innings and gave up six hits while striking out 10 and walking three to earn the win on the mound.

Freshman Isaac Harris drove in two runs as he had a single and walked three times to lead the Middlesboro offense. Emmitt Butler, Malachi Coots, Parker Hampton and Brayden Mahler added one single each.

Kaiden Robbins led Pineville with two doubles. Nasir Wilson singled twice. Sean Pursiful and Landon Robbins had one single each.

The 1-13 Jackets play host to Knox Central on Thursday and Williamsburg on Friday to close the regular season. The 6-8 Mountain Lions play at Knox Central on Wednesday.