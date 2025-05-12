Jackets end 12-game losing streak with win over Pineville

Published 10:00 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

By John Henson

Photo by Danny Vaughn MIddlesboro freshman Isaac Harris drove in two runs in the Yellow Jackets' 15-5 win last week over Pineville.

Middlesboro broke a 12-game losing streak to open the 2025 season with a 15-5 win Tuesday over the visiting Pineville Mountain Lions.
Junior right-hander Colt Bayless allowed only one earned run over six innings and gave up six hits while striking out 10 and walking three to earn the win on the mound.
Freshman Isaac Harris drove in two runs as he had a single and walked three times to lead the Middlesboro offense. Emmitt Butler, Malachi Coots, Parker Hampton and Brayden Mahler added one single each.
Kaiden Robbins led Pineville with two doubles. Nasir Wilson singled twice. Sean Pursiful and Landon Robbins had one single each.
The 1-13 Jackets play host to Knox Central on Thursday and Williamsburg on Friday to close the regular season. The 6-8 Mountain Lions play at Knox Central on Wednesday.

Email newsletter signup

More Sports

Bell, Pineville teams compete in Williamsburg Gold Medal Meet

Puckett signs with Union

Betts heading to next level at Union after leading MHS girls to their best season since 2010

Lady Lions extend streak to six with victories over Leslie, Wayne

Print Article
  • newsletter signup