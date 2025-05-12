Bell, Pineville teams compete in Williamsburg Gold Medal Meet Published 9:02 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Writer

Bell County’s girls finished 15th in the Williamsburg High School Gold Medal Meet with 11 points. The boys placed 16th with 10 points.

Ireland Stigal led the girls, placing fourth in shot put. Stigal also placed 18th in discus.

To lead the boys, Nicholas Stewart finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run.

Middlesboro’s girls finished eighth in the meet with 45 points. The boys were ninth with 33 points.

Thalia Partin led the girls, finishing second in the 100-meter dash. Partin also placed fourth in the 200-meter dash.

Partin, Taraji Brooks, Ava Spencer and Leah Spencer placed second in the 4 x 100-meter relay.

Partin, Ava Spencer, Leah Spencer and Alyvia Wilson finished second in the 4 x 200-meter relay.

To lead the boys, Brent Thompson placed third in the 300-meter hurdles. He also finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles.

Pineville’s girls placed third overall with 69 points. The boys were 15th with 13.50 points.

Ava Arnett led the girls, winning the 300-meter hurdles. She also finished third in the 100- and 200-meter dash. Kadence McQueen won long jump and high jump. She also placed second in triple jump and third in the 100-meter hurdles.

To lead the boys, Sebastian Kyle was fourth in high jump. Kyle also finished 18th in the 100-meter dash. Zak Brown placed fourth in triple jump. He also placed seventh in long jump and high jump.