Lady Lions extend streak to six with victories over Leslie, Wayne Published 12:34 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

Pineville ran its win streak to six with a pair of hard-fought wins Saturday at home — 3-1 over Leslie County and 4-3 over Wayne County.

Junior left-hander Rachel Howard was dominant in both games, including a four-hitter against Wayne County that included 16 strikeouts and no walks.

Rayanna Maidon led the Lady Lions on offense with two singles. Isabella Adams, Addison Slone, Howard, Monica Whitehead and Malley Smith added one single each.

The Lady Lions won without recording a hit against Leslie County. Maiden scored two runs after walking twice. Slone drew the other walk and scored the other run.

Howard struck out 16 and walked none as she pitched a one-hitter and gave up one unearned run.

Baileigh.Bargo-Vaughn and Maidon each had two hits as the Lady Lions rolled to an 11-1 win Tuesday over Lynn Camp. Whitehead, Adams, Jaycee Caldwell and Slone added one hit each.

Howard pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and no walks while giving up one unearned run.

The 12-4 Lady Lions travel to Clay County on Monday, Corbin on Tuesday, Thomas Walker, Va. on Wednesday, Middlesboro on Thursday and Whitley County on Friday.