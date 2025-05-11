Betts heading to next level at Union after leading MHS girls to their best season since 2010 Published 9:50 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

Keevie Betts worked through the bad times, playing hard and excelling through year after year of losses. After five years of playing on Middlesboro basketball teams that posted losing records, Betts helped turn around the Lady Jackets as a senior. Betts helped lead this year’s Lady Jackets to a 13th Region All “A” Classic regional title and trip to Owensboro for state competition, as well as a 14-13 record for their first winning season since 2010

“She is a leader on our team,” Middlesboro coach Sally Adams said. “She is an athlete that deserves more recognition than she gets for her aggressiveness and execution on the offensive and defensive ends.”

Betts scored 2,167 points in her six-year career, averaging 11.6 points per game as an eighth grader, 12.2 as a freshman, 16.4 as a sophomore and 17.3 as a junior. She had her best season as a senior, averaging 18.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 2025.

She ranked among the 13th Region’s best players the last couple of years and will continue her career on the next level, signing last week with Union Commonwealth University.

“I’m thankful to continue my basketball career and take it to the next level with an opportunity to play in a good environment that is also close to home,” Betts said of her decision to attend Union.

Betts will join two district rivals in next year’s freshman class as Harlan’s Kylie Noe and Aymanni Wynn have also signed with Union this spring.

“Keevie is a name that will be remembered generation after generation, not just because of being the third leading scorer in school history, but because of her character and love for Middlesboro,” Adams said. “Our team Is blessed to have played alongside her and learn from her. She is a huge role model for my own children. I wish her luck, and I can’t wait to see her play down the road with some other great talent from the 13th Region.”