Pineville’s Arnett signs to run track at Union Published 12:55 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Pineville senior Ava Arnett signed on Monday to run track at Union Commonwealth University. She’s pictured at her signing ceremony, seated with her parents Heather and Chris Arnett and her sister Addison. Standing are Union track coach Chris Jelks and PHS assistant track coach Lauren Gilly. (Photo by Jay Compton)