Lady Cats stay hot with a sweep of Lynn Camp in doubleheader Published 6:06 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Bell County continued its recent hot streak with a doubleheader sweep Monday of visiting Lynn Camp by scores of 15-3 and 7-4. The Lady Cats have won five of their last six games and have improved their overall record to 10-11.

Adyson Scott drove in three runs with a pair of doubles. Jayda Boateng added a double with four RBI. Tristan Saylor singled twice. Alexus Lawson added a triple and scored twice. Raeghan Moyers had a single.

Scott gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks in three innings. Laryssa Matthews recorded the final four outs with one strikeout and two walks.

Saylor, Madelyn Fuson, Scott, Lawson and Boateng had one single each in the second game. Lawson and Moyers each drove in two runs.

Scott allowed one unearned run on six hits with three strikeouts in three innings in the circle. Matthews allowed three unearned runs with four walks and one strikeout in one inning.

Bell County returns to Friday at McCreary Central. The Lady Cats close the regular season with a game at Middlesboro on Tuesday and at home against Williamsburg on May 15.