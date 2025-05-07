May 7, 2025

MEDIA ALERT

Media Contacts

Dakota Saylor, dsaylor0026@kctcs.edu, 606.671.1041

SKCTC to hold spring commencement and nursing pinning ceremony May 8

Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College invites you to cover our Spring Commencement Ceremony and Nursing Pinning Ceremony, both to be held on Thursday, May 8, at Harlan County High School.

Details are as follows:

Who: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College

What: Spring Commencement and Nursing Pinning Ceremony

When: Thursday, May 8

Nursing Pinning Ceremony – 4:00 p.m.

Commencement Ceremony – 6:00 p.m.

Where: Harlan County High School

4000 N US Highway 119

Baxter, KY 40806

Pinning: HCHS Auditorium

Commencement: HCHS Gymnasium

Why: SKCTC will recognize the achievements of its spring 2025 graduates with a formal commencement ceremony. In addition, the college will honor nursing graduates during a traditional pinning ceremony to mark their entry into the nursing profession.