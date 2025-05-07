Missing woman found safe

Published 12:55 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

By Staff Reports

Makayla Smith has been located and is safe. We thank you for all the assistance regarding this missing person incident, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department shared on their Facebook page.

Smith was reported missing Tuesday evening after being seen leaving her residence on Ledford Neal Road in the Stoney Fork community driving a small red Ford Ranger at approximately 3:30 pm Tuesday.
Deputy Samson Churchwell is in charge of the investigation.

