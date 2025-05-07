Middlesboro’s Allen to cheer at LMU Published 12:48 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Middlesboro senior Abney Allen signed on Monday to continue her cheerleading career at Lincoln Memorial University.

She said cheering in college was a dream come true.

“I’ve always had the dream of cheering in college since I was younger, so I’m excited to finally do it,” Allen said.

She said she chose LMU because their cheer team competes on a national stage.

“They compete at nationals in GameDay and that’s what I’m used to in high school so it’s just a good fit for me,” she said.

Allen plans to major in Nursing.

She was joined at her signing ceremony by her parents, Jesse and Theresa, her brother Ayden and several other family members as well as current MHS cheer coaches Sydney Miracle and Paula Miracle, former MHS cheer coach Carlena Carter, and her MHS cheer teammates.